John Dobson elevated in shake-up for WP Rugby

Head coach John Dobson in Cape Town, March 22 2024. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Western Province and the Stormers have taken another step in clearing the woods with the announcement of their leadership structure that will see Johan le Roux (CEO) and John Dobson (director of rugby) occupying key positions.
“Following the conclusion of the recent equity deal which saw the Red Disa Consortium secure a controlling shareholding last week, there has been swift and decisive action taken to establish a new leadership team to take the company and the Stormers forward,” Western Province Rugby said.
Le Roux, who is a big hitter in the Red Disa Consortium as head of Fynbos Ekwiteit, will fill the vacant position of CEO with immediate effect.
The new CEO will also be assisted by Rob Wagner, who has a long-time association with the province as an erstwhile executive. He has been brought in for an “interim period to assist with operational aspects of the business”.
Dobson’s new position as director of rugby will not change his role within the senior team but rather see him apply his experience across a wider scope, playing a more central role in contracting and the development of talent through the junior structures.
Le Roux said these appointments signalled the beginning of an exciting new era for the franchise.
“This team has the potential to be a global rugby powerhouse, given the talent in the region and unrivalled love for the game among its supporters.”
Dobson said as director of rugby he would be responsible in his new role for ensuring the Stormers were a force in world rugby.
“As director of rugby I will now be looking more broadly at the rugby environment in our organisation and planning for where we want to go and overseeing the current squad and our mission to make Cape Town smile.”
