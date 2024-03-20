JUSTICE MALALA: It’s the same old Zuma, back again
He’s using his usual slash-and-burn tactics to undermine yet another institution
My admiration for Jacob Zuma grows by leaps and bounds. I have said this before and I will say it again, from the rooftops: with Zuma you can never say you were not warned.
He has been attacking the institutions that support our democracy since the early 2000s and he isn’t stopping now. The public protector, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Scorpions, the South African Revenue Service, the Constitutional Court and even the Commission for Gender Equality have come under fire from Zuma and his cronies. He attacked, undermined and tried to capture all these institutions so he could avoid jail...
