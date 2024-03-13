STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: Writers need a bleeding heart, not ChatGPT
AI platforms can assist with writing tasks but lack empathy and authenticity
13 March 2024 - 05:00
In the realm of business, effective communication is crucial. It’s not just about conveying information; it’s about resonating with your audience, influencing perceptions, and driving actions.
In this context, the profound words of Ernest Hemingway echo loudly: “There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.” Hemingway’s statement, albeit dramatic, captures the essence of what sets apart impactful writing from mere text generation. It’s about infusing your writing with passion, empathy, and understanding — a “bleeding heart”...
