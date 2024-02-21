STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: CFOs play a crucial role in steering AI strategy beyond the balance sheet
Artificial intelligence is an investment positioned in the realm of financial decision-making
21 February 2024 - 05:00
In my consulting career, I have seen many artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives fail as they are normally driven solely by the technology department with little regard for the business cases they need to address and even less regard for the long-term financial impact on the business.
AI has emerged not merely as a technological marvel but as a cornerstone of strategic business transformation. This shift has fundamentally altered the conventional view of technology investments, positioning them squarely within the realm of financial decision-making rather than being confined to the IT department. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.