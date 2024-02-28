STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: Apple’s silent surge: preparing to dominate the 2024 AI landscape
It has been amassing a formidable arsenal of start-ups, laying the groundwork for a seismic shift
A silent titan is preparing to redefine the future of artificial intelligence (AI). Apple, a company synonymous with innovation, is quietly orchestrating a revolution that could position it as the most significant AI entity in 2024.
Far from the public eye, Apple has been amassing a formidable arsenal of AI start-ups, laying the groundwork for a seismic shift in how AI will impact the future. As the tech world watches with bated breath, Apple’s potential to transform the AI landscape is becoming increasingly palpable, promising to unveil innovations that could forever alter our interaction with technology...
