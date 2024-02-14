STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: Digital upskilling is an imperative for business leaders
Use these tools to drive strategic initiatives, improve communication and foster innovation
Within the fast-paced and continuously transforming world of business, driven by relentless digital progress, continuous digital upskilling has become crucial for leaders in every sector. The imperative to adopt digital-centric business models is driving this transition, which represents a significant shift in the dynamics of operations, innovation and competition.
This paradigm shift necessitates the development of leaders who possess digital proficiency: individuals who are competent at navigating digital technologies and have the ability to employ these tools to drive strategic initiatives, foster innovation, and steer their organisations towards success in the long run...
