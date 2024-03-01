BRIAN KANTOR: Will the budget promise be fulfilled?
The government has delivered a budget that takes fiscal policy on a quite different and very necessary path
01 March 2024 - 05:00
In my pre-budget comments for Business Day, I argued that for SA to escape its debt and the slow growth trap, it would have to ensure that government spending and revenues grew no faster than the real economy. I wondered whether the next SA government would be able to grasp this nettle.
The short post-budget answer is that this government has delivered a budget that takes fiscal policy on a quite different and very necessary path, for all the good reasons that were made clear in the Budget Review...
