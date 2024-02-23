DONDO MOGAJANE: Budget 2024 is a delicate balancing act, with risks on the horizon
Treasury has managed to orchestrate a budget that addressed pressing national priorities while maintaining financial prudence
23 February 2024 - 13:39
Stepping up to the Herculean task of steering SA through its current stormy economic waters, finance minister Enoch Godongwana unveiled the 2024 national budget against the backdrop of a critical election year.
With debt levels soaring and revenue under pressure, the task of navigating the delicate equilibrium between sustaining social expenditure and enforcing fiscal discipline was daunting. Yet despite the challenges, the Treasury managed to orchestrate a budget that addressed pressing national priorities while maintaining financial prudence. ..
