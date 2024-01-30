DUMA GQUBULE: Long-term plan for jobs urgently needed
As political parties prepare for the election, they must understand the scale of the jobs crisis
30 January 2024 - 05:00
After 30 wasted years of ANC misrule, during which the economy performed dismally, SA has the world’s highest unemployment rate.
During the third quarter of 2023 there were 11.7-million people who did not work, and the unemployment rate was 41.2%. SA is now at a crossroads, and as Mark Heywood, head of political strategy at Change Starts Now, says: “The polling we have done shows that the number one issue for every voter in the country way above everything else is jobs.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.