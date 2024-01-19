Cash-strapped Gauteng government splashes money on beauty academy
Questions are being raised about the sums allocated to Beauty Hub Academy and Daracorp, which offers training for small-scale farmers
19 January 2024 - 05:00
Gauteng’s department of social development has awarded grants of more than R56m to two skills development organisations in a year in which funding to other sectors including the elderly and community care has been cut.
The two non-profit organisations are the Beauty Hub Academy, which was allocated R30m, and Daracorp, which was allocated over R26m, for the 2023/24 financial year...
