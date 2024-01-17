JUSTICE MALALA: Why Zuma still spooks the ANC
The ruling party’s former induna could rise up and destroy the organisation that created him
There’s a nifty little quote in John Wayne’s 1965 movie, In Harm’s Way, that ANC leaders might like to read twice and then reflect upon. It says: “Indecision is a virus that can run through an army and destroy its will to win. Or even to survive.”
Since Jacob Zuma launched his new party on December 16, stealing the ANC guerrilla army’s name, logo, songs and even history, the party has been standing by silently. Zuma has insulted its leaders, claimed he is still a member of the party and its national executive committee (NEC), organised against it, and vowed to topple it. The response from the ANC has been fear, infighting, indecision and silence. The party’s leaders have been at each other’s throats about how to respond to Zuma, with national chair Gwede Mantashe lambasting secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for confessing that the party broke the law to protect its former leader over corruption charges in the building of his Nkandla palace...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.