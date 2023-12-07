KHAYA SITHOLE: Only a revised business model will cure RAF’s problems
Road Accident Fund does not have the protections of a traditional insurance agency
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) — saddled with the burdensome mandate of covering road accidents in a country where compliance with the rules of the road is marginal and load-shedding creates eternal chaos at traffic lights — finds itself in the crosshairs on multiple fronts.
For a start, the fund is keen to shift from an insurance accounting standard to a social benefits accounting standard. The upside for the RAF would be that rather than reflecting liabilities of over R330bn in its financial statements due to the rules of the insurance accounting standard, it would have the more elegant option of the social benefits standard, which results in only R30bn in liabilities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.