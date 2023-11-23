KHAYA SITHOLE: Weak regulation of foreign exchange markets favours intermediaries
The business model of the middlemen is lucrative for a number of reasons
23 November 2023 - 05:00
The foreign exchange market is one of the world’s biggest trade areas. In 2013 the value of trades conducted globally daily was $5.3-trillion. Last year, the daily trade value cracked the $7.5-trillion mark.
This growth in the market reflects the increase of trade activity globally and the importance of the foreign currency market as an engine of the global economy. It is a market that is a foundational necessity for those involved in cross-border trade and with a need to transact with clients globally. And it is a lucrative market for the middlemen who facilitate it all. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.