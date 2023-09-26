NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Diesel drought drives new oil tech
Innovation comes to the rescue of fuel shortages
26 September 2023 - 05:00
Dateline: September 20 2028
In just five years we have gone from an oversupply of fossil fuels to a critical shortage of the one fuel we need for everything — diesel. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.