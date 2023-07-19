MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Top of the range wines now available from Down Under
SA is again importing wines from Penfold’s, the best known of the major Australian firms
19 July 2023 - 04:59
You don’t need first-hand knowledge of the patriotic spirit of the French or the Italians to guess that the imported wine market in Italy and France is minuscule. Pride as well as unashamed ignorance of what might be available makes a booming market in foreign wine seriously unlikely.
High-end Parisian restaurants list a few international wines — to cater, one imagines, for Americans unfamiliar with French treasures. Mostly when fine dining establishments in Bordeaux talk about “foreign wine” they mean burgundy, while those in Burgundy mean bordeaux...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now