ALEXANDER PARKER: Sorry, but do you have space in your head for another crisis?
When somebody worries about climate change it can induce teenager-level eye-rolling
17 July 2023 - 05:00
Occasionally commentators accuse South Africans of having short memories. I have likely done it myself, but it is a lazy and inaccurate way to explain the disassociation we see among our friends and colleagues from our many problems.
It is only reasonable that we are blinded by fires that are right in front of us and cannot see what else is burning. We are faced with existential issues, so when somebody wants to worry about climate change it can induce impressive teenager-level eye-rolling...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now