Eskom crisis worsened by not using original equipment manufacturers
Power utility says OEMs charge ‘exorbitant’ prices and no longer provide previous level of service
14 July 2023 - 05:00
Eskom’s declining use of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to provide spares, maintenance and engineering services at its coal-fired power stations has contributed to the drop in performance of these plants.
But, according to Eskom, OEMs charge “exorbitant” prices and can no longer provide their previous level of service...
