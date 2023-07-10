ON THE MONEY
STUART THEOBALD: Government’s exit from vital sectors shatters taboos
The developmental state model is collapsing around us — and that is good news for competitiveness
10 July 2023 - 05:00
The government’s exit from important economic sectors is a runaway train crashing through taboos at an accelerating rate. The “developmental state” model propounded by the past two administrations, which envisages the government directly driving the economy, is collapsing around us.
By default, we are turning into an economy driven far more by the private sector than before...
