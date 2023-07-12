YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Looking at saints and feet of clay in Mandela month
It is a time to reflect on Madiba’s leadership qualities and those of his successors
July 18 will once again be marked here and internationally as Madiba Day. It’s a day when millions of people, inspired by the many decades of former president Nelson Mandela’s selfless contribution to SA and the world, volunteer their services in his honour.
It is also an important moment to reflect on his leadership qualities and especially those of his successors in the ranks of the ruling ANC. Mandela month comes in the light of recent comments by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa that “no president has gone through or faced the challenges I have faced” and the questioning of the deputy president Paul Mashatile’s suitability for higher office...
