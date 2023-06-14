Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: End of the malign Magashule

The ANC’s expulsion of its former secretary-general sidelines one of state capture’s most destructive wrecking balls

14 June 2023 - 06:00

Goodbye, then, Ace Magashule. We will not miss you. We won’t even talk about you much (I hope), except for this week and for brief periods when your corruption trial comes around.

It will be good to have you vacate our public life, for you have done nothing but encourage the destruction of what could have been a capable state. Your expulsion from the ANC hopefully marks the end of a terrible period in South African politics...

