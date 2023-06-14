Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
While Ramaphosa jets off to Russia to fix a war he has no part in, he wants the government and business to ‘work together’ to fix the country his party has broken
How long will the new ‘partnership’ between the government and business last? Once the election next May has passed, will the government still need it?
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there’s ...
Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further
Goodbye, then, Ace Magashule. We will not miss you. We won’t even talk about you much (I hope), except for this week and for brief periods when your corruption trial comes around.
It will be good to have you vacate our public life, for you have done nothing but encourage the destruction of what could have been a capable state. Your expulsion from the ANC hopefully marks the end of a terrible period in South African politics...
JUSTICE MALALA: End of the malign Magashule
The ANC's expulsion of its former secretary-general sidelines one of state capture's most destructive wrecking balls
