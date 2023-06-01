The FM talks to MJ Davis, CEO of FNB Retail Loans
ast Thursday, News24 held the Cape Town leg of its On the Record summit. These sorts of gatherings are valuable for a number of reasons, not least because you get a chance to see people in the flesh who you normally only interact with through the prism of media.
It’s also fun to see South Africans react in real time to some of the things politicians and government officials presume to say. For example, on a panel about organised crime, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, the head of organised crime investigations at the police, said South Africa isn’t a mafia state because “criminals do not tell the government what to do”. ..
CHRIS ROPER: Watching politics play out in real time
Recent media events have put South Africa’s politicians and government officials on show. These are opportunities to put the people who make decisions in front of the people who bear the consequences of them
