Opinion / Columnists

DUMA GQUBULE: Investment needed, not bailouts

The idea that state spending on infrastructure drains the fiscus is a sign of economic illiteracy

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 05:00

In a recent presentation to parliament, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said the government had spent R234bn on “bailouts” to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and received dividends of only R1m over the past five years.

Eskom (R182bn) accounted for 78% of the bailouts. SAA (R37bn) accounted for another 16%. Since the gap between the airline’s revenues and costs was about R2bn a year from 2010 to 2017, it would probably have cost less to keep it operating.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.