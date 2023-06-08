Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
The energy minister appears to be at odds with anyone with half decent plans
Tests liable to distortion under certain conditions, say experts
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
The former head of finance in Europe previously told a court that he always thought the deals were valid and he acted on orders by Marcus Jooste
Production activity increased 3.4% year on year in April, coming in better than market forecasts of 2.5%
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA
Britain’s defence ministry reports heavy fighting along front line in Ukraine
Match-winning performances against Sri Lanka could mean selection
Competition marks a milestone by adding Layan Damanhouri to its panel of female journalists
SA manufacturing production surprised in April, coming in better than expected and reaching the first annual gain in six months.
The improvement in activity suggests manufacturers are becoming progressively more resilient to the effects of load-shedding, as companies reduce their energy dependence on embattled Eskom...
Manufacturing activity surprises positively as firms cut dependence on Eskom
