Economy

Manufacturing activity surprises positively as firms cut dependence on Eskom

Production activity increased 3.4% year on year in April, coming in better than market forecasts of 2.5%

BL Premium
08 June 2023 - 17:17

SA manufacturing production surprised in April, coming in better than expected and reaching the first annual gain in six months.

The improvement in activity suggests manufacturers are becoming progressively more resilient to the effects of load-shedding, as companies reduce their energy dependence on embattled Eskom...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.