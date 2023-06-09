Opinion / Columnists

ISAAH MHLANGA: We’re not out of the woods until business confidence improves

09 June 2023 - 05:00

There was a sigh of relief that the economy had avoided a technical recession in the first quarter of 2023 when Stats SA data showed growth of 0.4% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

While the positive news is welcome we must not lose the broader context — that many of the economic indicators still show a deteriorating trend, and the data is subject to significant revisions in a post-Covid world. ..

