Motorists have various alternatives, though a visit to a driving licence testing centre or the Post Office still the cheapest option
LIFE HACKS
Renew your car licence no longer means queuing
Motorists have various alternatives, though a visit to a driving licence testing centre or the Post Office is still the cheapest option
Renewing you vehicle licence used to require a mandatory trip to a driving licence testing centre (DLTC), but there are several options available now that include avoid the inevitable queues.
Renewing the licence at a DLTC is the cheapest method as there is no extra commission charged, unlike services that queue on behalf of the customer. There is also no extra commission charged when renewing your car licence at a post office. You need to present your identity document and a completed renewal form, which can be downloaded here and completed in advance to save time.
If your vehicle is registered in KwaZulu-Natal, you must also provide proof of address no older than three months because the province’s registration numbers indicate the town where the vehicle is registered.
Licence discs are issued on payment at DLTCs and post offices.
Drivers have 21 days to renew the vehicle’s licence from the expiry date; thereafter penalties will be charged at 10% of the licencing fee for every month overdue.
If you are willing to pay an extra fee and wait, there are other places that offer car licence renewal services:
* Pick n Pay, PostNet and Spar outlets. The turnaround time is up to 10 working days, and in addition to the cost of the new disc there is an admin fee of up to R250, depending on the store.
* Online, at renewonline.co.za, motorhero.co.za and licenserenewal.co.za, with delivery of the to your door (R200 for admin and delivery).
* Some insurance companies and banks also offer the service, while FNB has an app.
* Licences also can be renewed directly with the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s online service by logging into the NaTIS platform. Motorists can choose to have the car licence disc couriered to them for R99 or get it printed at the nearest DLTC.
* Fitment centre Supa Quick has a partnership with online platform Disky that enables motorists to renew their vehicle licences using WhatsApp at any of Supa Quick’s 190 stores countrywide. A fee is applicable and collection is within five to 10 working days.
