Life / Motoring

LIFE HACKS

Renew your car licence no longer means queuing

Motorists have various alternatives, though a visit to a driving licence testing centre or the Post Office is still the cheapest option

23 November 2022 - 14:08 Denis Droppa
Car licences can be delivered to your door for an extra fee. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Car licences can be delivered to your door for an extra fee. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Renewing you vehicle licence used to require a mandatory trip to a driving licence testing centre (DLTC), but there are several options available now that include avoid the inevitable queues.

Renewing the licence at a DLTC is the cheapest method as there is no extra commission charged, unlike services that queue on behalf of the customer.  There is also no extra commission charged when renewing your car licence at a post office. You need to present your identity document and a completed renewal form, which can be downloaded here and completed in advance to save time.

If your vehicle is registered in KwaZulu-Natal, you must also provide proof of address no older than three months because the province’s registration numbers indicate the town where the vehicle is registered.

Licence discs are issued on payment at DLTCs and post offices.

Drivers have 21 days to renew the vehicle’s licence from the expiry date; thereafter penalties will be charged at 10% of the licencing fee for every month overdue.

If you are willing to pay an extra fee and wait, there are other  places that offer car licence renewal services:

* Pick n Pay, PostNet and Spar outlets. The turnaround time is up to 10 working days, and in addition to the cost of the new disc there is an admin fee of up to R250, depending on the store.

Online, at renewonline.co.za, motorhero.co.za and licenserenewal.co.za, with delivery of the to your door (R200 for admin and delivery).

* Some insurance companies and banks also offer the service, while FNB has an app.

* Licences also can be renewed directly with the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s online service by logging into the NaTIS platform. Motorists can choose to have the car licence disc couriered to them for R99 or get it printed at the nearest DLTC.

* Fitment centre Supa Quick has a partnership with online platform Disky that enables motorists to renew their vehicle licences using WhatsApp at any of Supa Quick’s 190 stores countrywide. A fee is applicable and collection is within five to 10 working days.

International driving permits now available at VFS Global centres

The visa application centre now includes driving permits as part of its offerings for convenience
Life
1 week ago

Portfolio Committee rejects Mbalula’s zero-alcohol driving law

Motorists will still be able to drink and drive within the 0.05g per 100ml blood alcohol limit
Life
2 months ago

Outa welcomes new driver’s licence card but calls for 10-year renewal period

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says the new card will improve service delivery to motorists
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Holgates return to SA after epic 40,000km Land ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Chery global sales soar past 1-million units
Life / Motoring
3.
Slow road to starry Nieu-Bethesda
Life
4.
BIG READ: We are living in a war zone
Life
5.
Eight sensibly priced performance cars launched ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Holgates return to SA after epic 40,000km Land Rover journey

Life / Motoring

Chery global sales soar past 1-million units

Life / Motoring

Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and pricing

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.