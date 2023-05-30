Broad index of Asia-Pacific shares rises
Despite predictions by almost every Western media outlet that he would lose, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has won the country’s election. After two decades in power Erdoğan still had the burning desire to come out on top and confound his critics. He did whatever it took to stay in power, from awarding large pay rises to public servants to giving free data to students.
This is not a defence of his autocratic ways or his “wacky” economic policies. It is just to show what a normal political party does to stay in power. Also, despite Western propaganda, which wrongly measured performance in dollars, Erdoğan’s unorthodox economic policies have delivered more than the SA government’s orthodox policies. In constant (after inflation) local currency units, Turkey’s GDP per capita increased 47.9% from 2012 to 2022. Over the same period SA’s GDP per capita declined 4.8%. Since he became prime minister in 2003 Turkey’s GDP per capita has increased 114%. ..
DUMA GQUBULE: Turkey’s Erdoğan shows Ramaphosa how
The ANC is looking like the only political party in the world that does not want to stay in power
