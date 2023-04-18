Opinion / Columnists

DUMA GQUBULE: Our leaders are ready to take us over the precipice

Ramaphosa must stop his pointless investment summits and end the public sector investment strike

18 April 2023 - 05:00

The time has come for President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop his pointless annual investment summits and focus on developing a plan to grow the economy and create jobs.

The absurdity of the gimmick of last week’s summit is that it was held on a day when Eskom in effect implemented stage 8 power blackouts, according to the Sunday Times. The lived experience of South Africans is that infrastructure has collapsed because the government refuses to invest. The economic outlook is worse than the prepandemic trend, when GDP per capita did not grow for a decade.  ..

