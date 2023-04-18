DUMA GQUBULE: Our leaders are ready to take us over the precipice

Concerns about a global recession and local structural challenges are combining to keep the local currency under pressure
Ratepayers interests seem to be a distant second to party politics in the Joburg city council
Ruling ends denial of health care to migrants, regardless of their nationality or documentation status
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Bank Zero has partnered with fintech company iKhokha to provide business customers with a point-of-sale device at zero monthly rental fee
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Politician Vladimir Kara-Murza’s sentence was the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
Guns that won’t fire for anyone else might prevent a wide range of gun-related accidents and deaths
The time has come for President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop his pointless annual investment summits and focus on developing a plan to grow the economy and create jobs.
The absurdity of the gimmick of last week’s summit is that it was held on a day when Eskom in effect implemented stage 8 power blackouts, according to the Sunday Times. The lived experience of South Africans is that infrastructure has collapsed because the government refuses to invest. The economic outlook is worse than the prepandemic trend, when GDP per capita did not grow for a decade. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DUMA GQUBULE: Our leaders are ready to take us over the precipice
Ramaphosa must stop his pointless investment summits and end the public sector investment strike
The time has come for President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop his pointless annual investment summits and focus on developing a plan to grow the economy and create jobs.
The absurdity of the gimmick of last week’s summit is that it was held on a day when Eskom in effect implemented stage 8 power blackouts, according to the Sunday Times. The lived experience of South Africans is that infrastructure has collapsed because the government refuses to invest. The economic outlook is worse than the prepandemic trend, when GDP per capita did not grow for a decade. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.