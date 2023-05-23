NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Transforming the field of neuroscience

Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
A rise in cholera outbreaks has led to such a shortage of cholera vaccines that the WHO asked countries in 2022 to administer only a single dose instead of the usual two
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia amid the SA-US diplomatic fallout
Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments
The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Humanitarian aid is being hobbled by the military government’s slow permissions processes
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue had its lights switched off in solidarity with the Real Madrid forward
Agya’s replacement offers more features and an attractive Kinto One financing option
Dateline: May 27 2033
Researchers at the Stanford Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centre will shortly begin human clinical trials of the approach and technology they hope will spell the end of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s.
The approach combines 3D printing with nanotechnology, gene therapy, and CRISPR technology to produce and deliver functional neurons to the damaged areas of the brain.
The research, led by Dr Megan Stables, was hugely successful in rats and mice, and human trials are scheduled to start in June. “This could transform the field of neuroscience and we are excited to kick off the next phase of trials,” Stables said.
“We 3D print custom-designed scaffolds that mimic the structure of the brain, which are then seeded with engineered cells to replace damaged neurons,” she explains. “Gene therapy and CRISPR technology are then used to modify the cells before implantation to ensure they have the correct genetic profile and express the appropriate genes to promote the formation of functional neuronal networks.
Nanotechnology delivers the neurons, drugs, and other therapeutic agents to the injury site to promote healing and prevent further damage.”
While the potential benefits of this technology for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and dementia are clear, there are also broader implications for medicine and beyond. The ability to 3D print custom-engineered cells and tissues could revolutionise the way we approach regenerative medicine and the treatment of a wide range of diseases, injuries and disabilities.
As we continue to advance the science of 3D and 4D printing and regenerative medicine, we can expect to see more breakthroughs such as this one, with the potential to change the face of healthcare and improve the lives of millions of people around the world.
AI is augmented intelligence
That wunderkind has got a chip in her head
Dateline: June 12 2029
We used to think of AI as artificial intelligence, but that’s an old concept. Now we use it to mean augmented intelligence; natural human intelligence augmented with bioelectronics wizardry.
The average human brain has a working memory of seven items, plus or minus two. That means we can, on average, remember seven things at once; the more gifted can handle about nine. Thinking about an upgrade?
Now you can install the latest neuroprosthetic from CognitionUP and get a working memory of 20. That puts you up at the super genius level. The chip is the size of a grain of rice, and connects into your brain with 3D-printed carbon neurofibres.
Of course, not everyone wants brain surgery to become super intelligent, but AI has been a blessing for people suffering from the after-effects of stroke, traumatic accidents and congenital diseases. Their lives have been returned to normal, or better.
The problem comes in with elective upgrades, which are not strictly necessary. Now people of average intelligence are jumping up the evolutionary ladder, if they have the cash and the appetite for invasive surgery. Billionaires are buying CognitionUP for their child prodigies, widening the gap.
“What happens when the richest among us can buy more smarts?” asked neuroscientist Vivienne Ming more than a decade ago. “Will we even recognise them as fellow humans?”
Regulators have sprang into action, drafting a series of bills designed to restrict the use of AI in “normal” people. But who’s to say what’s normal these days? The laws leave too many loopholes to be enforced, and China has a host of specialist surgeons with long waiting lists.
Meeting someone with AI is a bit disconcerting, but they’re easy to discover. They are so bright, they just can’t hold a conversation with us normal people. And they’ve got a chip in their head.
Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Transforming the field of neuroscience
Revolutionary 3D-printed brain cells could end Alzheimer’s disease
Dateline: May 27 2033
Researchers at the Stanford Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centre will shortly begin human clinical trials of the approach and technology they hope will spell the end of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s.
The approach combines 3D printing with nanotechnology, gene therapy, and CRISPR technology to produce and deliver functional neurons to the damaged areas of the brain.
The research, led by Dr Megan Stables, was hugely successful in rats and mice, and human trials are scheduled to start in June. “This could transform the field of neuroscience and we are excited to kick off the next phase of trials,” Stables said.
“We 3D print custom-designed scaffolds that mimic the structure of the brain, which are then seeded with engineered cells to replace damaged neurons,” she explains. “Gene therapy and CRISPR technology are then used to modify the cells before implantation to ensure they have the correct genetic profile and express the appropriate genes to promote the formation of functional neuronal networks.
Nanotechnology delivers the neurons, drugs, and other therapeutic agents to the injury site to promote healing and prevent further damage.”
While the potential benefits of this technology for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and dementia are clear, there are also broader implications for medicine and beyond. The ability to 3D print custom-engineered cells and tissues could revolutionise the way we approach regenerative medicine and the treatment of a wide range of diseases, injuries and disabilities.
As we continue to advance the science of 3D and 4D printing and regenerative medicine, we can expect to see more breakthroughs such as this one, with the potential to change the face of healthcare and improve the lives of millions of people around the world.
AI is augmented intelligence
That wunderkind has got a chip in her head
Dateline: June 12 2029
We used to think of AI as artificial intelligence, but that’s an old concept. Now we use it to mean augmented intelligence; natural human intelligence augmented with bioelectronics wizardry.
The average human brain has a working memory of seven items, plus or minus two. That means we can, on average, remember seven things at once; the more gifted can handle about nine. Thinking about an upgrade?
Now you can install the latest neuroprosthetic from CognitionUP and get a working memory of 20. That puts you up at the super genius level. The chip is the size of a grain of rice, and connects into your brain with 3D-printed carbon neurofibres.
Of course, not everyone wants brain surgery to become super intelligent, but AI has been a blessing for people suffering from the after-effects of stroke, traumatic accidents and congenital diseases. Their lives have been returned to normal, or better.
The problem comes in with elective upgrades, which are not strictly necessary. Now people of average intelligence are jumping up the evolutionary ladder, if they have the cash and the appetite for invasive surgery. Billionaires are buying CognitionUP for their child prodigies, widening the gap.
“What happens when the richest among us can buy more smarts?” asked neuroscientist Vivienne Ming more than a decade ago. “Will we even recognise them as fellow humans?”
Regulators have sprang into action, drafting a series of bills designed to restrict the use of AI in “normal” people. But who’s to say what’s normal these days? The laws leave too many loopholes to be enforced, and China has a host of specialist surgeons with long waiting lists.
Meeting someone with AI is a bit disconcerting, but they’re easy to discover. They are so bright, they just can’t hold a conversation with us normal people. And they’ve got a chip in their head.
Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
Mind-reading technology is exciting — and unnerving
Social isolation a health risk and just as harmful as smoking
Schizophrenia treatment holds promise of ditching harsh side effects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: There is intelligent life out there
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The simulation economy gets real
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The smart face of medicine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.