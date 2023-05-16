Opinion / Columnists

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: There is intelligent life out there

Deep Space Network message receives a response

16 May 2023 - 05:00 FUTUREWORLD

Dateline: May 13 2031 

In what could be one of the most significant moments in human history, NASA has received a radio signal from a neighbouring star system, indicating intelligent extraterrestrial life has heard and responded to our messages. ..

