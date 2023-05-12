Sentiment towards the rand is already fragile amid fears that Eskom might implement even higher stages of power cuts
China’s recent purchase is a relatively small volume
The US has alleged that SA has aided Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine by supplying ammunition to Moscow
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
The JSE-listed real estate investment trust is feeling the bite of greater interest rate expenses
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
The global health body is revising guidelines for treating children and adolescents with obesity
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
Six decades after the original, the roaring V8 sports car has been recreated in modern guise
US ambassador to SA Reuben E Brigety II will face a démarche from the SA government to explain his allegations that Pretoria has aided Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.
This is ahead of international relations minister Naledi Pandor’s meeting with her US counterpart, secretary Anthony Blinken, on Friday where the explosive allegations by Washington regarding SA’s part in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is set to take centre stage...
Pandor to meet US counterpart after diplomatic fallout over Russia
