Pandor to meet US counterpart after diplomatic fallout over Russia

The US has alleged that SA has aided Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine by supplying ammunition to Moscow

12 May 2023 - 12:40 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 12 May 2023 - 12:52

US ambassador to SA Reuben E Brigety II will face a démarche from the SA government to explain his allegations that Pretoria has aided Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine. 

This is ahead of international relations minister Naledi Pandor’s meeting with her US counterpart, secretary Anthony Blinken, on Friday where the explosive allegations by Washington regarding SA’s part in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is set to take centre stage...

