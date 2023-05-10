Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: How Pick n Pay lost its edge to an upstart from Brackenfell

Shoprite’s sales are on the rise and it has a far better profit margin than Pick n Pay

BL Premium
10 May 2023 - 05:00 CHRIS GILMOUR

Time was when Pick n Pay was SA’s pre-eminent supermarket chain. It held this position all through the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. It wasn’t really until the end of the previous millennium that it started getting serious competition from a hitherto little-known operation from Brackenfell called Shoprite.

But Pick n Pay was way ahead of Shoprite on virtually every retailing metric imaginable with better profit margins and trading densities. So it was Pick n Pay’s game to lose...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.