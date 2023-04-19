Investors keep an eye on financial sector’s health after collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
There are various ways of looking at the SA political landscape. All generate different insights. One of these is to imagine two bubbles. In bubble number one there is the ANC, EFF and the IFP. In bubble number two there is the DA, FF+, Action SA (ASA) and ACDP.
These are the main players. Smaller parties break between these two bubbles too, but as their vote share is negligible, let’s keep it simple. ..
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA’s two-bubble problem
The greatest force in SA politics remains ethnic nativism, and no party as yet has managed to penetrate both bubbles
