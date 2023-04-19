Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA’s two-bubble problem

The greatest force in SA politics remains ethnic nativism, and no party as yet has managed to penetrate both bubbles

19 April 2023 - 05:00 Gareth van Onselen

There are various ways of looking at the SA political landscape. All generate different insights. One of these is to imagine two bubbles.  In bubble number one there is the ANC, EFF and the IFP. In bubble number two there is the DA, FF+, Action SA (ASA) and ACDP.

These are the main players. Smaller parties break between these two bubbles too, but as their vote share is negligible, let’s keep it simple. ..

