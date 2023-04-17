Concerns about a global recession and local structural challenges are combining to keep the local currency under pressure
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
Civil society organisations plan to contest the recently promulgated Electoral Amendment Act
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Government is failing to put policies in place to reindustrialise the economy, says Stavros Nicolaou
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Politician Vladimir Kara-Murza’s sentence was the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
Numerous studies have found that stress has a profound effect on the brain. Research published early this year, in a study concludes that perceived stress can have long-term physiological and psychological consequences and is a risk factor for cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.
The study was called “Association of Stress With Cognitive Function Among Older Black and White US Adults” and carried out by Ambar Kulshreshtha and others of Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, US...
Mental Health: Why music hits all the right notes
Seek out moments in every day for calm — music can stimulate memory and provide relaxation for the brain
