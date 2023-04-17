Life

Mental Health: Why music hits all the right notes

Seek out moments in every day for calm — music can stimulate memory and provide relaxation for the brain

BL Premium
17 April 2023 - 05:00 Yvonne Fontyn

Numerous studies have found that stress has a profound effect on the brain. Research published early this year, in a study concludes that perceived stress can have long-term physiological and psychological consequences and is a risk factor for cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.

The study was called “Association of Stress With Cognitive Function Among Older Black and White US Adults” and carried out by Ambar Kulshreshtha and others of Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, US...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.