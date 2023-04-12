TONY LEON: WASP patriarchy leaps from pages of Oppenheimer biography

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
At stake are trusted marketplaces for cross-border data flows, and whether SA can be a secure node in global trade
The case heads to court in June
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse Group complicated the inflation battle
Cape tournament attracts scouts from all over in search of budding stars like the many first spotted at the Bayhill
This means the reintroduction of ‘rock salmon’ — a name meant to be more appealing than ‘shark’
On July 25 2000, the night the Concorde crashed shortly after taking off from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, I was a guest of Harry and Bridget Oppenheimer at their sumptuous beachside home outside Durban.
The purpose of the dinner was to explain to one of the most significant economic players in SA’s history, and certainly the most generous funder of the liberal opposition, the recently announced merger of the liberal Democratic Party with its historical nemesis, the New National Party (New NP)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TONY LEON: WASP patriarchy leaps from pages of Oppenheimer biography
The origins are traced of Anglo American, the mighty miner of more gold and diamonds than any other entity
On July 25 2000, the night the Concorde crashed shortly after taking off from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, I was a guest of Harry and Bridget Oppenheimer at their sumptuous beachside home outside Durban.
The purpose of the dinner was to explain to one of the most significant economic players in SA’s history, and certainly the most generous funder of the liberal opposition, the recently announced merger of the liberal Democratic Party with its historical nemesis, the New National Party (New NP)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.