Anglo says power cuts clip 3% off output of platinum group metals

The fundamental demand picture for mined metals and minerals is ever stronger, says CEO Duncan Wanblad

09 December 2022 - 11:44 Nico Gous
UPDATED 11 December 2022 - 22:49

With the exception of its diamonds, Anglo American trimmed the upper end of its production targets for 2022 in a operational guidance that partly underscored the pain of extended rolling power cuts and poor rail capacity in SA.

Anglo, a global mining giant whose fortunes are intertwined with SA’s history and economy, said in an operational guidance on Friday that production for the 2022 financial year is likely to drop by 3%, joining a host of global mining companies that have issued trading updates that show the industry is struggling to meet its production goals and keep costs in check...

