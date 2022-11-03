×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

Book extract: ANC Billionaires

When Anglo met the ANC in Lusaka

When a delegation of SA businessmen returned from meeting with the ANC in Zambia in 1985, they were met with howls of outrage. But both sides knew they needed each other if they were to break out of the stranglehold of the apartheid system

03 November 2022 - 05:00 Pieter du Toit

When South Africa’s belligerent head of state, PW Botha, spoke at the opening of the Natal National Party congress in Durban on August 15 1985, he took many by surprise. Prior to that infamous Rubicon speech, expectations were high that Botha would announce fundamental reforms of the apartheid state.

Instead, far from taking on board proposals from his cabinet colleagues regarding black representation in the executive, the future of the homelands and the release of the ANC’s Nelson Mandela, he did quite the opposite, vowing that he wouldn’t be browbeaten by his colleagues, the liberation movement or the international community. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.