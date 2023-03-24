HILARY JOFFE: Management of risk key to healthy banking sector

Fed chair’s dovish comments spurs investor hopes that further monetary tightening could be placed on hold
Susan Woolf has focused on housing, labour and the impact of segregation on urban design and transport systems
Government’s sweetened wage offer to 7.5% will make it harder for the Treasury to achieve fiscal sustainability
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Second-largest shareholder says WeBuyCars and Nutun have ‘excellent long-term prospects’
Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
TikTok says ‘misguided’ action based on misconceptions about the company
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
South Africans watching the bank crises that have unfolded in the US and Europe will be doing so through the lens of our own history of bank failures over the past couple of decades.
That history is one of the reasons SA banks simply aren’t vulnerable in the way US regional banks such as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) were before they collapsed, triggering loss of confidence across the sector. Nor are their regulators likely to let them slide as far as Credit Suisse did before it faced a run on deposits that prompted the Swiss authorities to force a taxpayer-backed takeover by rival UBS. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: Management of risk key to healthy banking sector
South Africans watching the bank crises that have unfolded in the US and Europe will be doing so through the lens of our own history of bank failures over the past couple of decades.
That history is one of the reasons SA banks simply aren’t vulnerable in the way US regional banks such as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) were before they collapsed, triggering loss of confidence across the sector. Nor are their regulators likely to let them slide as far as Credit Suisse did before it faced a run on deposits that prompted the Swiss authorities to force a taxpayer-backed takeover by rival UBS. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.