Q&A: What does the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse mean for SA?

23 March 2023 - 16:14 Lindiwe Tsobo

SA has not been spared the chaos afflicting global financial markets in March, with the JSE having now erased the year’s gains, touching 72,000 points — the lowest level since December 20 — as investors face instability in the global financial system amid the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and Credit Suisse in Europe.

Business Day caught up with James Turp, fixed income portfolio manager at Sanlam Investments to make sense of it all...

Speech Bubbles

