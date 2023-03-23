Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
It needs to change the terms of its existing bonds to bring them closer to European standards
Instead of acting on concerns that are raised by healthcare workers, managers are turning on them, says the Campaign for Free Expression
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Business Day TV speaks to Marc Hasenfuss, editor-at-large of Financial Mail
The FNB/BER data shows how the deepening power and cost-of-living crises have affected the economy
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
President’s plan to raise pension age angers French nation
He hopes to collect at least four points in two Afcon games against Liberia
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
SA consumer confidence plunged to its lowest level in about year in the first quarter of 2023, the FNB/Bureau for Economic Research (BER) survey showed on Thursday.
The data shows the effect of the deepening power and cost-of-living crises on the economy...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Consumer confidence slumps to lowest in almost a year
The FNB/BER data shows how the deepening power and cost-of-living crises have affected the economy
SA consumer confidence plunged to its lowest level in about year in the first quarter of 2023, the FNB/Bureau for Economic Research (BER) survey showed on Thursday.
The data shows the effect of the deepening power and cost-of-living crises on the economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.