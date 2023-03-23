Economy

Consumer confidence slumps to lowest in almost a year

The FNB/BER data shows how the deepening power and cost-of-living crises have affected the economy

BL Premium
23 March 2023 - 11:19 Andries Mahlangu

SA consumer confidence plunged to its lowest level in about year in the first quarter of 2023, the FNB/Bureau for Economic Research (BER) survey showed on Thursday.

The data shows the effect of the deepening power and cost-of-living crises on the economy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.