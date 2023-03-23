Currency gains on rising likelihood of higher local rates after Stats SA reports worse-than-expected inflation data for February
Residents must comply with plethora of rules that affect cross-border transactions and money flows
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Shareholders dig in their heels, raising the prospect of liquidation
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent bank stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
A bumper year in store with a record 21 Grands Prix and sprint races on Saturday afternoons
When I was editor of Business Day, around 2007, I briefly wrote a secret column. I’d become friendly with Branko Brkic, an intense, eccentric young man who had started a monthly print magazine called Maverick.
I think a media reporter, back when such positions existed, had called me to ask what I thought of the magazine. I replied to the effect that it was a solution looking for a problem. This amused Brkic and he suggested I might like to write a monthly column for him. While there were no rules preventing me from writing at the time, we agreed I would use a pseudonym...
PETER BRUCE: The poor and entrepreneurs need a clean government
It’s been an age since we last had a real debate about our politics and our economy. Many just look on like idiots while the ranks of the poor grow
