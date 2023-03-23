GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The EFF’s incompatible worlds of democracy and revolution

Currency gains on rising likelihood of higher local rates after Stats SA reports worse-than-expected inflation data for February
Residents must comply with plethora of rules that affect cross-border transactions and money flows
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Shareholders dig in their heels, raising the prospect of liquidation
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent bank stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
A bumper year in store with a record 21 Grands Prix and sprint races on Saturday afternoons
The EFF walks in two worlds: formal democracy and revolution. It has had some limited success in formal politics, but its performance as a revolutionary party has been dire. The two are, of course, incompatible, as the latter seeks to destroy the former. But they are not unrelated.
The EFF’s primary problem is that its formal offer — a radically centralised socialist utopia — has limited appeal. The party is now stuck at about 10% of the vote. Sometimes it goes up a bit, sometimes down, but it has quickly found the 10%-15% band that constitutes its electoral cap. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The EFF’s incompatible worlds of democracy and revolution
The party has stopped growing in any meaningful way and its formal brand is now powerfully and negatively associated with anger and violence
The EFF walks in two worlds: formal democracy and revolution. It has had some limited success in formal politics, but its performance as a revolutionary party has been dire. The two are, of course, incompatible, as the latter seeks to destroy the former. But they are not unrelated.
The EFF’s primary problem is that its formal offer — a radically centralised socialist utopia — has limited appeal. The party is now stuck at about 10% of the vote. Sometimes it goes up a bit, sometimes down, but it has quickly found the 10%-15% band that constitutes its electoral cap. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.