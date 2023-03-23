Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The EFF’s incompatible worlds of democracy and revolution

The party has stopped growing in any meaningful way and its formal brand is now powerfully and negatively associated with anger and violence

23 March 2023 - 05:03

The EFF walks in two worlds: formal democracy and revolution. It has had some limited success in formal politics, but its performance as a revolutionary party has been dire. The two are, of course, incompatible, as the latter seeks to destroy the former. But they are not unrelated. 

The EFF’s primary problem is that its formal offer — a radically centralised socialist utopia — has limited appeal. The party is now stuck at about 10% of the vote. Sometimes it goes up a bit, sometimes down, but it has quickly found the 10%-15% band that constitutes its electoral cap. ..

