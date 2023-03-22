Opinion / Columnists

TONY LEON: The nightmare keeping us awake during load-shedding: Malema in the Union Buildings

Opposition parties need to answer some difficult questions ahead of the 2024 election

22 March 2023 - 05:00

In April 1992 Britain’s most read newspaper, The Sun, hit its readers with a vivid front page on election day. Across a photograph of Labour leader and electoral favourite Neil Kinnock, placed in a light bulb, ran the headline: “If Kinnock wins today will the last person to leave Britain please turn out the lights.”

Against the odds the Conservatives under John Major won, and Kinnock bitterly denounced the use of such “misinformation and disinformation”. Today no newspaper here or anywhere has such sway — it is more likely that Russian hackers and bots weaponising social media could tip an election in many places, even our own in 2024.  ..

