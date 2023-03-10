Brent and WTI are down more than 5% this week on US rate hike fears
Starlight Classics and an exhibition at the Fire Station in Rosebank offer signs of a more hopeful future
The department will cease to exist as part of the reconfiguration of government departments
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor firm will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB
The credit ratings agency has ended a stretch of relative ratings stability for SA
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Joseph Stiglitz among dozens of civil society, climate change and philanthropic leaders backing Biden's nominee to lead World Bank
Gary Lineker is giving a voice to the downtrodden on a platform few activists or politicians have
If I had a few billion rand to spare, I’d offer everyone in SA a chance to see RMB Starlight Classics — funding a continually travelling cast, crew and rig who would take joy all around the country. It wouldn’t be the most sensible way of spending the money, of course. Infrastructure, education, health, welfare: these are the priority areas.
I'm a materialist at heart. If I’d lived in 19th century Russia, among grim mustachioed intellectuals debating the eternal topic, “Boots or Shakespeare?”, I would probably have said boots. Living in a context of privation and inequality, of perpetual energy and fiscal crises, has the effect of underscoring this inclination. It’s not that art per se is a luxury; merely that large amounts of money spent on the arts appear to be an indulgence that the public purse (and most well-meaning private purses) can ill afford...
CHRIS THURMAN: In gloomy times we have art to give us hope
