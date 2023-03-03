Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
Veteran political commentator Prince Mashele generated a great deal of excitement this week with his prediction that EFF leader Julius Malema will move to the Union Buildings as deputy president in 2024. This claim, made on SABC current affairs programme The Watchdog is hardly new, but it is now catching the political imagination of many observers.
It is realistic to suppose that the load-shedding crisis will not have been resolved by the time national and provincial elections take place in mid-2024. In consequence, the ANC is likely to receive a drubbing. By blaming assorted reactionary and neoliberal elements, and by keeping the power on in the weeks ahead of the polls, the ANC should avoid dropping below 40% — Mashele suggests 42% is plausible. Meanwhile, the EFF will probably achieve its now customary 10%...
ANTHONY BUTLER: Malema as deputy president looms large
The red berets have remained friendly with powerful ANC officials like Paul Mashatile and Fikile Mbalula
