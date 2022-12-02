Opinion / Columnists

ANTHONY BUTLER: Mashatile in the wings should Ramaphosa fall

With his chances drastically curtailed by the Phala Phala report, the race has been thrown wide open

02 December 2022 - 05:00

Consternation has followed the release of the findings of a parliamentary panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which has asserted that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated both the constitution and the laws governing corrupt activities.

In consequence, the presidential prospects of the current ANC treasurer-general and acting secretary-general, Paul Mashatile, have greatly improved. But the shock findings have also revitalised the floundering campaign of former health minister Zweli Mkhize...

