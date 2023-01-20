Opinion / Columnists

ANTHONY BUTLER: Opposition hoping Eskom crisis will dislodge ANC

But the party still knows how to target segments of the electorate and many of its leaders have a strong intuitive understanding of how to win

20 January 2023 - 05:00

For opponents of the ANC, the unfolding Eskom crisis is a bittersweet experience. The costs of rolling blackouts have been enormous for the country. But opposition leaders can at least hope citizens will never forgive the ANC — especially since rolling blackouts will continue to be a feature of daily life up to and beyond the 2024 elections.

Sadly for such critics, it is far too early to assume the ANC has done enough to lose at the polls. Behind its tired and demoralised façade it still knows how to target important segments of the electorate. Many of its leaders possess a strong intuitive understanding of what needs to be done to win...

