Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
Friday, February 17 2023
Scheme said to be financially unviable due to the SA Post Office’s repeated failure to pay contributions for its employees
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Wojcicki will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008
SA should do more to decarbonise and rev up carbon prices at home, says economist
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Special grand jury also concludes there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election
Strikes in sporting clubs seldom occur, but do pay off sometimes
Calls for a sexing down of pop culture are coming from a generation raised on easily accessible and proliferate internet pornography
Many South Africans don’t respond well to the idea that democracy could be under threat. Some get very angry, and insist they will never allow the democracy they fought for to die. More often they adopt the predator-avoidance strategy falsely attributed to ostriches, by burying their heads in the sand.
However, as political scientists Nic Cheeseman and Brian Klaas remind us in their grimly entertaining 2017 book How to Rig an Election, we are faced with a global phenomenon: “An increasing number of authoritarian leaders are contesting multiparty elections, but are unwilling to put their fate in the hands of voters … more elections are being held, but more elections are also being rigged.”..
ANTHONY BUTLER: With vote riggers on tap, complacency is not an option
