Strong global services data prompts concerns of further central bank tightening
Eskom’s rolling blackouts and heavily indebted state place SA’s economy and finance minister under considerable strain as prospects for economic growth look bleak
Wednesday, February 22 2023
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The largest negative contributor to the 0.6% year-on-year decrease in December were retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
On the road to St Helena, a diversion reminds Nick Yell that he is merely ‘a flash in the pan’
We marched against state capture. We shouted against cadre deployment. We went through five years of the Zondo state capture commission. We laid the blame for most of this country’s ills at the feet of an incapable state.
Yet one of the most seminal documents setting out the path to a better public service, the National Framework Towards the Professionalisation of the Public Sector, released in October 2022, continues to be overlooked...
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Capable, ethical state hinges on blueprint for upgrading of public service
The framework for the professionalisation of the sector is a seminal document for SA’s renewal
