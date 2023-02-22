Strong global services data prompts concerns of further central bank tightening
Eskom’s rolling blackouts and heavily indebted state place SA’s economy and finance minister under considerable strain as prospects for economic growth look bleak
Wednesday, February 22 2023
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The largest negative contributor to the 0.6% year-on-year decrease in December were retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
On the road to St Helena, a diversion reminds Nick Yell that he is merely ‘a flash in the pan’
A few varieties dominate the international wine world, and their rise to prominence has been relatively recent. The main contenders (in Casablanca-speak “the usual suspects”) are cabernet sauvignon, merlot, shiraz/syrah, pinot noir, grenache, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay.
There are several second-tier cultivars, but none meets the criteria of being widely available, internationally recognised and extensively planted. Riesling battles even in Germany, chenin blanc is mainly present in SA and France, and malbec may dominate the wine scene of Argentina but elsewhere it’s almost invisible...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Growers are becoming adventurous with not-so-famous varieties
Given the success of some in their home markets, they might soon join the A list
