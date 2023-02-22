Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Growers are becoming adventurous with not-so-famous varieties

Given the success of some in their home markets, they might soon join the A list

22 February 2023 - 04:59 MICHAEL FRIDJHON

A few varieties dominate the international wine world, and their rise to prominence has been relatively recent. The main contenders (in Casablanca-speak “the usual suspects”) are cabernet sauvignon, merlot, shiraz/syrah, pinot noir, grenache, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay.

There are several second-tier cultivars, but none meets the criteria of being widely available, internationally recognised and extensively planted. Riesling battles even in Germany, chenin blanc is mainly present in SA and France, and malbec may dominate the wine scene of Argentina but elsewhere it’s almost invisible...

