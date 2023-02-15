The price of gold falls by 0.3% to $1,849.60/oz amid fears the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary policy tightening
As I read the state of the nation speech, the question in my mind was, as always, whether what the president outlined would deliver real progress, especially on the energy crisis.
We live in a complex world and in complex societies. We rely on “experts” to make decisions on our behalf and guide our decision-making. I am not an expert in electricity. What are my opinions on the president’s announcements regarding the power sector really worth?..
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Rather worry about power move than drink charlatans’ Cool-Aid
As we don’t know who to trust, it is hard to tell whether Ramaphosa’s Eskom plans will deliver progress on the energy crisis
